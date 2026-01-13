13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district

Bishkek City Hall responded to residents’ questions regarding the provision of social infrastructure in the village of Orto-Sai and adjacent areas of Oktyabrsky district during a discussion of the city’s draft master plan.

According to the municipality, the master plan, taking into account the projected population and functional zoning, provides for the construction of approximately 13 municipal schools with a total capacity of 14,050 children in Orto-Sai contour (contour 22) and adjacent areas.

Additionally, 17 municipal kindergartens are planned, with a total capacity of 3,570 children.

The City Hall clarified that the educational facilities are planned to be located in both residential and public/business zones. This should ensure that schools and kindergartens are within walking distance for residents of the district as it continues to develop.