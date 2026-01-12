Police detain former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Akkulu Berdiev

Police have detained former Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) deputy A.B. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An investigation is underway into major fraud and previous reports of domestic violence.

Investigators believe that in 2022, the detainee, 60, fraudulently obtained funds and used them for personal gain.

The police received complaints from his wife about domestic violence. These materials have been registered and are being considered in accordance with established legal procedures. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Bermet Ormonova, Akkulu Berdiev’s wife, previously filed a complaint against the former parliament member.

The woman complained of physical abuse by her husband to Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. According to Bermet Ormonova, she is 60 years old and a mother of five.

«Every day passes in fear, waiting for him to come and start beating me. My husband also throws me out of the house. We built it with our own hands, but he says the property belongs to his sister. He has managed to marry several times, yet I kept forgiving him for the sake of the children. However, when he began beating both the children and me, I was forced to appeal to the public, as a serious threat to our lives had emerged,» Bermet Ormonova said, accusing her husband of polygamy.