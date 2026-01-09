Criminal case opened against police officers in Uzgen district

On January 3, 2026, officers from Kurshab rural police department of Uzgen district police department, abusing their official position, illegally detained two citizens and used physical violence without drawing up the appropriate procedural documents. As a result, citizen A.B. suffered serious bodily harm. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to the press service, on January 5, 2026, the Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region opened a criminal case under Article 130, Part 3, Clause 2, and Article 338, Part 2, Clause 4 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The case has been sent to the Investigative Department of the Main Department of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region for investigation.

Currently, three police officers—S.Kh., A.A., and I.K.—are being held in custody. By court order they were remanded in custody for two months. Investigative actions are underway.

The criminal case is under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office of Osh region; written instructions have been issued, and forensic examinations have been ordered.