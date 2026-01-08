Detention of Kudret Taichabarov extended

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has extended the detention of Kudret Taichabarov, former director of Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ), until February 8, 2026. The decision was made on December 30, 2025. Tandyr Media reported, citing his lawyer, Pamir Suranbaev.

Taichabarov was detained on suspicion of ties to organized criminal groups. He has been charged under the article «Creation of an organized group or participation in it.»

Earlier, the Central Election Commission refused to register Taichabarov as a candidate, citing alleged links to organized crime groups. Following this, he published a statement on social media addressing the country’s leadership. He was later detained.