Edil Baisalov explains why Almazbek Atambayev stripped of state awards

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, in an interview with a television channel, explained why former president Almazbek Atambayev was stripped of state awards.

He noted that the presidential decree is a direct consequence of a court ruling, one of the provisions of which required that Almazbek Atambayev be deprived of all state awards and titles.

«I am surprised that this decree caused such a public reaction, because this is not news and not something the president did at his own discretion. There is a court decision, and we must implement it. We prepared the draft decree, and the head of state signed it. It was impossible not to sign the document,» the official said.

At the same time, he recalled that the key decision regarding Almazbek Atambayev had been made back in 2019, when the Zhogorku Kenesh stripped him of his status as an ex-president.

«That is, even then he was deprived of all privileges. And the several medals being discussed now are not comparable to that status,» Edil Baisalov believes.

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree stripping Almazbek Atambayev of state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to the document, he was deprived of: