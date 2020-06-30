Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Alamazbek Atambayev complained of poor health on June 29, and he was tested for COVID-19. He tested negative.

«An online consultation of doctors was held on the same day, after which the former president was diagnosed with community-acquired bilateral pneumonia. Doctors decided to transport Almazbek Atambayev to the hospital for inpatient treatment,» the SCNS reported.

The SCNS noted that Atambayev has met several times with lawyers and relatives over the past week who handed him over papers and items.

According to official data, the symptoms of coronavirus were detected in a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev. He contacted a close relative who was hospitalized to the Territorial Hospital of Issyk-Ata district with symptoms of COVID-19.

«The pretrial detention center of the SCNS is operating as usual. At the same time, all the necessary requirements of the Republican Emergency Response Center for fight against coronavirus are strictly observed, including mandatory wearing of masks and gloves, and keeping social distance. All employees of the pretrial detention center were examined. They have no symptoms of coronavirus infection,» the SCNS said.