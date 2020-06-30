12:24
USD 75.99
EUR 85.52
RUB 1.09
English

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev has been hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Alamazbek Atambayev complained of poor health on June 29, and he was tested for COVID-19. He tested negative.

«An online consultation of doctors was held on the same day, after which the former president was diagnosed with community-acquired bilateral pneumonia. Doctors decided to transport Almazbek Atambayev to the hospital for inpatient treatment,» the SCNS reported.

The SCNS noted that Atambayev has met several times with lawyers and relatives over the past week who handed him over papers and items.

According to official data, the symptoms of coronavirus were detected in a lawyer Zamir Zhooshev. He contacted a close relative who was hospitalized to the Territorial Hospital of Issyk-Ata district with symptoms of COVID-19.

«The pretrial detention center of the SCNS is operating as usual. At the same time, all the necessary requirements of the Republican Emergency Response Center for fight against coronavirus are strictly observed, including mandatory wearing of masks and gloves, and keeping social distance. All employees of the pretrial detention center were examined. They have no symptoms of coronavirus infection,» the SCNS said.
link: https://24.kg/english/157805/
views: 91
Print
Related
Raiym Matraimov voices cause of conflict with Almazbek Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev postpones his vacation in India
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva have the same number of guards
State guard of Almazbek Atambayev reduced
Naryn Aiyp obliged to refute article from Zanoza.kg on his website
Almazbek Atambayev tells why he awards journalists and experts
Almazbek Atambayev: Our future belongs to educated Kyrgyzstanis
Almazbek Atambayev says about important problems being solved in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev: My friend, maybe, to become president
President Almazbek Atambayev called on not be stingy for 50 soms for insurance
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 250 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 4,402 in total
PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation PM: State of emergency will be imposed in case of worsening of situation
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
30 June, Tuesday
12:21
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait 102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait
12:02
Seven more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
11:20
47 more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:02
76 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan