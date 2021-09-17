14:51
USD 84.80
EUR 99.82
RUB 1.17
English

Almazbek Atambayev's birthday celebrated in Koi-Tash

Celebration of the 65th birthday of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev began in the residence of the former president in Koi-Tash village.

About 50 people attend the event. The former ex-plenipotentiary representative of the government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov is among them. He believes that Almazbek Atambayev was detained unfairly.

«There will be a small concert, refreshments and that’s it. Information about the unrest that is being disseminated on social media is not true,» he told reporters.

Abdraimov was interrogated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the case on seizure of power.

The event is also attended by the wife of Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa, deputy of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina, leader of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, sons of the former head of state Seiyt and Kadyr Atambayev. Activist Toktaiym Umetalieva presented an orchid to Raisa Atambayeva.

A festive dinner was organized for the guests in a large yurt.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was recently charged with illegally issue of passports to citizens of Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/207468/
views: 74
Print
Related
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia
Raiym Matraimov voices cause of conflict with Almazbek Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev postpones his vacation in India
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev, Roza Otunbayeva have the same number of guards
State guard of Almazbek Atambayev reduced
Naryn Aiyp obliged to refute article from Zanoza.kg on his website
Almazbek Atambayev tells why he awards journalists and experts
Almazbek Atambayev: Our future belongs to educated Kyrgyzstanis
Almazbek Atambayev says about important problems being solved in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev: My friend, maybe, to become president
Popular
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai
17 September, Friday
14:45
PCR - Kyrgyzstan relations maintain the momentum of sustainable development PCR - Kyrgyzstan relations maintain the momentum of sus...
14:27
Almazbek Atambayev's birthday celebrated in Koi-Tash
14:03
Trial of Orhan Inandi begins in capital of Turkey
13:09
Initiative of Sadyr Japarov at CSTO summit considered ‘absurd’ in Russia
12:38
Man injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart road