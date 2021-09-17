Almazbek Atambayev's birthday celebrated in Koi-Tash

Celebration of the 65th birthday of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev began in the residence of the former president in Koi-Tash village.

About 50 people attend the event. The former ex-plenipotentiary representative of the government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov is among them. He believes that Almazbek Atambayev was detained unfairly.

«There will be a small concert, refreshments and that’s it. Information about the unrest that is being disseminated on social media is not true,» he told reporters.

Abdraimov was interrogated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the case on seizure of power.

The event is also attended by the wife of Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa, deputy of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina, leader of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, sons of the former head of state Seiyt and Kadyr Atambayev. Activist Toktaiym Umetalieva presented an orchid to Raisa Atambayeva.

A festive dinner was organized for the guests in a large yurt.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was recently charged with illegally issue of passports to citizens of Turkey.