Bailiffs block ex-president Almazbek Atambayev’s Forum building in Bishkek

Bailiffs arrived at Forum business center, located on 7 April Street in Bishkek, which belongs to former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

According to his son, Kadyrbek Atambayev, the actions of the bailiffs are illegal, as the property confiscation decision is currently under appeal in a higher court and a final ruling has not yet been made.

At present, the building is blocked by security forces, and even office tenants are not being allowed inside.

Previously, bailiffs returned the former president’s house in the village of Koi-Tash to state ownership. Plans for the site include opening a nursing home and a kindergarten there.