Almazbek Atambayev stripped of Kyrgyzstan’s state awards

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree stripping Almazbek Atambayev of the state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the document, the decision was made in execution of the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek dated June 3, 2025, and in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On State Awards, Honorary Titles and State Prizes of the Kyrgyz Republic,» as well as Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Under the decree, ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has been deprived of the following state awards:

the highest degree of distinction «Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Baatyry»;

Manas Order, 2nd Class;

Danaker Order;

Dank Medal.

Furthermore, the decree annuls previously issued presidential decrees awarding Atambayev, including documents of 1999, 2007, 2011, and 2017, which conferred the aforementioned state awards and the highest degree of distinction on him.

The Bailiff Service under the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic is instructed to seize the state awards and accompanying documents in accordance with established procedure for subsequent transfer to the state awards fund.

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.