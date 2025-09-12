Court bailiffs arrive at Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village

Court bailiffs, accompanied by the head of Besh-Kungei police department, arrived at the home of former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koi-Tash. His son Kadyr Atambayev reported.

According to him, the bailiffs referred to a June 4 ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Relatives were inside the house at the time.

«They didn’t show anything. It looked more like walking through the property,» Kadyr Atambayev noted, adding that the family intends to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Chamber.

In addition, officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and bailiffs also visited the Mediaforum office, which houses the headquarters of Social Democrats party. According to Kadyr Atambayev, the building has belonged to his father since the 1990s.

In June 2020, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property. Bailiffs say they are enforcing the court’s decision.