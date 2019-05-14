Raiym Matraimov voices cause of conflict with Almazbek Atambayev

Raiymbek Matraimov made his first public statement and turned to the ex-President of the country Almazbek Atambayev.

He explained the decision to speak publicly by manipulations around a sports tournament, which was held on May 1 in Kara-Suu district in honor of his father. Raiymbek Matraimov reminded the ex-president of the country that similar tournaments with participation of officials and politicians, who were personally delegated by Almazbek Atambayev, were also conducted under his authority.

«The tournament in honor of my father was held under your presidency. You did not have time, and you sent Ikram Ilmiyanov there,» said Raiymbek Matraimov.

«You are throwing mud at me for 18 months, making an enemy of the people out of me. I patiently kept silence for a long time. I want to remind you that thanks to you and my friend Ikram I came to the civil service and worked without letting you down. Served you and the party. You have made me «a Raiym —millionaire.» We had strong family relationships, you drank tea from the hands of my mother,» said Raiymbek Matraimov.

According to him, the cause of disagreements with the ex-president was a quarrel between women.

«In 2017, my wife’s sister and your daughter quarreled on a parking lot. My wife’s sister reads Salah, she is God-fearing, so I don’t think she could provoke the conflict. But after that, your attitude towards me changed. You have fallen from your high level to mine and started persecution. I do not work in the civil service since this moment,» Raiymbek Matraimov told.

He warned that he also had information about Almazbek Atambayev and had enough strength to fight against him.

«I may not be as rich as you, but thank God I have something. I also have rich friends like you. I wish you patience during Ramadan,» Raiymbek Matraimov summed up.