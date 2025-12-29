17:24
Fake SCNS officer extorted $26,000 by invoking Tashiev’s name

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) has detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who was posing as an officer of the agency, the security services reported.

According to the SCNS, within the framework of a criminal fraud case, citizen B.K.B., who previously worked at institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators established that the man, introducing himself as a SCNS employee and threatening with criminal prosecution, intimidated business owners and fraudulently obtained a large sum of money — $26,300.

To add credibility to his claims, he alleged that he was a direct subordinate of an aide to SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev and also referred to friendly relations with Tashiev’s son.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing. The SCNS urged citizens who may have suffered from the suspect’s actions to contact the duty service of the SCNS Department for Chui region at +996 312 530 301.
