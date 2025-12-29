14:15
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles

Ahead of the New Year, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev presented official vehicles to the Municipal Inspectorate and district administrations. The municipality’s press service reported.

Handing over the vehicles, the mayor expressed gratitude to the municipal inspectorate staff for their achievements, including in the area of ​​environmental protection.

«This may be a small undertaking, but it is of great importance for the city’s efficient operation. I would like to mention the contribution of the Municipal Inspectorate. For example, in 2025, you monitored every vehicle throughout the summer, inspecting bathhouses and other facilities using prohibited substances. Also, over the past two years, the amount of fines has significantly exceeded the 2023 figures, before the inspectorate was established,» the mayor noted.

He instructed the inspectorate to strengthen its work on inspecting bathhouses, social facilities, and other organizations, particularly in Dordoi residential complex and surrounding areas.

During the event, 17 official vehicles were presented to the Municipal Inspectorate and district administrations.

Furthermore, the vehicles were presented to akimiats to enhance outreach to residents in the annexed territories as part of the administrative-territorial reform and other residential areas.

The mayor emphasized that the upgrade of the infrastructure and the transfer of official vehicles will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/356487/
views: 73
Print
Related
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
Interior Ministry hands over 50 new service vehicles, snowmobiles to police
Transit of new passenger cars through Kyrgyzstan to Russia drops by 52.5%
Government agencies to use vehicles with engines no larger than 2.7 liters
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for permitting operation of foreign vehicles
Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs receives new service vehicles
Police Day: President announces transfer of 101 official vehicles
Cabinet discusses introduction of electronic vehicle passport system
Over 30,000 vehicles with foreign number plates legalized in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on import of vehicle bodies
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
14:08
KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not speculation KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not spec...
13:57
Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles
12:56
Head of Information Policy Service replaces Kyrgyzstan’s flag on Uchitel Peak
12:52
Monument to Tolomush Okeev to be unveiled in Bishkek
12:44
Almazbek Atambayev stripped of Kyrgyzstan’s state awards