Municipal Inspectorate, Bishkek City Hall akimiats receive official vehicles

Ahead of the New Year, Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev presented official vehicles to the Municipal Inspectorate and district administrations. The municipality’s press service reported.

Handing over the vehicles, the mayor expressed gratitude to the municipal inspectorate staff for their achievements, including in the area of ​​environmental protection.

«This may be a small undertaking, but it is of great importance for the city’s efficient operation. I would like to mention the contribution of the Municipal Inspectorate. For example, in 2025, you monitored every vehicle throughout the summer, inspecting bathhouses and other facilities using prohibited substances. Also, over the past two years, the amount of fines has significantly exceeded the 2023 figures, before the inspectorate was established,» the mayor noted.

He instructed the inspectorate to strengthen its work on inspecting bathhouses, social facilities, and other organizations, particularly in Dordoi residential complex and surrounding areas.

During the event, 17 official vehicles were presented to the Municipal Inspectorate and district administrations.

Furthermore, the vehicles were presented to akimiats to enhance outreach to residents in the annexed territories as part of the administrative-territorial reform and other residential areas.

The mayor emphasized that the upgrade of the infrastructure and the transfer of official vehicles will continue.