Founder of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush company detained

Mirlan Isagaliev, founder of IS-Sabi Holding LLC, who is also the founder of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush LLC, has been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

It is noted that Mirlan Isagaliev was detained on suspicion of abuse of authority during the construction of Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol highway.

According to investigators, the contractor failed to fulfill contract terms and violated deadlines and technical standards for construction work, which led to the late completion of the national highway.

As part of the criminal case opened on suspicion of abuse of authority by an employee of a commercial organization, citizen M.I. was detained, the SCNS reported.

He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Karakol City Department of Internal Affairs.

Investigative actions are ongoing. Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the SCNS, previously criticized the 141-kilometer road repairs that began in 2021 and remain unfinished. Responsible managers and contractors were issued warnings. He also ordered the arrest of Mirlan Isagaliev, founder of Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush LLC, for failing to complete repairs on Balykchy — Bokonbaevo — Karakol highway section within the established deadline.