Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted

Participants in an equity construction project by Alliance Kurulush Plus LLC have appealed to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) regarding a multi-storey residential building in microdistrict No. 3 of Bishkek. In a collective complaint, they are asking authorities to take action against the owner of MBE Group and affiliated individuals who, according to them, are obstructing construction and have seized commercial premises in the building through raider methods.

According to the SCNS, in 2016 an agreement on joint activity for the construction of a residential building with social and service facilities was signed between a representative of Alliance Kurulush Plus LLC, a Kazakh citizen A.M., and M.B.E. However, in 2018, due to disagreements, M.B.E., with the involvement of members of an organized criminal group linked to the late Kamchybek Asanbek, took control of the project’s commercial premises through threats and registered them in the name of a close relative.

In addition, investigators report that after the completion of construction, M.B.E., without investing his own funds, illegally demanded the transfer of certain apartments in favor of his associates, thereby violating the rights of other equity holders and creating obstacles to the completion of the project.

On December 23, within the framework of a criminal case, the general director of MBE Group, identified as Sh.B.G., was detained and placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility. The company’s founder, M.B.E., has been declared wanted.

Investigative and operational-search measures are ongoing.
