36 new schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026

At least 36 new schools will be built in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

He stated that, in accordance with the presidential decree, 20 new schools will be built in Bishkek, 10 in Osh, and 6 in Manas. «There are schools in disrepair that will also be repaired and put into operation. It should be noted that the current number of schoolchildren is 1,534 million. Due to internal migration, many families are moving to the capital. Fifteen schools were built in Bishkek in one season, and more are being built, but they are still not enough. Work is underway in this area,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He added that emphasis is being placed on providing schools with textbooks. «We are now independent and print our own textbooks at Uchkun. According to the instructions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, we will strive to also provide every school student with a laptop,» he noted.