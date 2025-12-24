11:58
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud

The general director of Asma construction company has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to the press service, a woman O.K. had previously contacted the police with a request to take action against an Asma LLC employee, who, misleading citizens and gaining their trust, fraudulently entered into equity participation agreements by showing them an unfinished project and promising the rapid completion of construction.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During investigative and operational-search activities, police detained the suspect — the general director of the LLC, Kh.A., 34. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

His possible involvement in seven similar crimes is currently being investigated.

If you have been a victim of this citizen’s criminal activity, the police ask to call 0705 354 117 or 102.
