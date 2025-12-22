Chui district head detained for abuse of office

On December 16, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) detained T.R.T., head of Chui district in Chui region, as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office through the illegal issuance of permits for the extraction of sand and gravel.

It was established that T.R.T., the head of the district state administration, in violation of Government Resolution No. 43 of February 5, 2019, which permits licenses for sand and gravel excavation in riverbeds over an area of ​​no more than 0.1 hectares, actually issued a permit for the use of 20 hectares of land.

Furthermore, T.R.T., head of Chui district, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with certain business entities and for the purpose of lobbying for the interests of his close relative, ordered the issuance of licenses in violation of national law.

Based on the results of investigative and operational measures, on December 16, 2025, the head of Chui district, T.R.T., was placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state committee is currently conducting additional investigative and operational measures to identify other persons involved.

The initials correspond to Ruslanbek Tagaev, born on May 2, 1977. Before entering public service, he was engaged in private business. From 2021 to 2023, he served as the head of Leninsky district of Bishkek. On March 14, 2024, he was appointed head of Chui district.

In 2020, he ran for a seat in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) as a candidate from Mekenchil party.