14:23
USD 87.45
EUR 102.43
RUB 1.09
English

Chui district head detained for abuse of office

On December 16, the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) detained T.R.T., head of Chui district in Chui region, as part of a criminal investigation into abuse of office through the illegal issuance of permits for the extraction of sand and gravel.

It was established that T.R.T., the head of the district state administration, in violation of Government Resolution No. 43 of February 5, 2019, which permits licenses for sand and gravel excavation in riverbeds over an area of ​​no more than 0.1 hectares, actually issued a permit for the use of 20 hectares of land.

Furthermore, T.R.T., head of Chui district, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with certain business entities and for the purpose of lobbying for the interests of his close relative, ordered the issuance of licenses in violation of national law.

Based on the results of investigative and operational measures, on December 16, 2025, the head of Chui district, T.R.T., was placed in the temporary detention facility of SCNS under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The state committee is currently conducting additional investigative and operational measures to identify other persons involved.

The initials correspond to Ruslanbek Tagaev, born on May 2, 1977. Before entering public service, he was engaged in private business. From 2021 to 2023, he served as the head of Leninsky district of Bishkek. On March 14, 2024, he was appointed head of Chui district.

In 2020, he ran for a seat in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) as a candidate from Mekenchil party.
link: https://24.kg/english/355459/
views: 188
Print
Related
Suspect of stabbing border guard detained in Chui region
SCNS detains head of Security Service Department of Interior Ministry
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots
Three detained in Kara-Suu with hundreds of doses of Tropicamide
SCNS: Author of provocative interethnic posts detained
Six doctors from Psychiatry and Narcology Center detained by SCNS
Detention of activist Aibek Tenizbai reported
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
Suspect in number of frauds detained in Chui region
Head of Bishkeksvet detained in criminal case on unfavorable contract
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport Turkish Airlines ready to increase number of flights to Manas Airport
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
22 December, Monday
13:08
Chui district head detained for abuse of office Chui district head detained for abuse of office
12:48
Kyrgyz kok-boru players travel to Afghanistan to share their experience
12:37
Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan awards D Billions team
12:32
First flight of Kyrgyz pilgrims for Hajj to take place on May 11, 2026
12:24
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest buyer of used cars from South Korea