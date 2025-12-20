Official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Japan concludes

The official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Japan, which took place on December 18–20, has concluded, the presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, on December 18 the head of state met with Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

During the meeting, issues related to strengthening friendly ties, developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and expanding mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Japan were discussed.

Today, Sadyr Japarov took part in the first summit of the Central Asia—Japan Dialogue.

In his address, he emphasized that the summit reflects a shared aspiration to elevate the partnership between the Central Asian countries and Japan to a qualitatively new level.

The president also participated in the ceremony announcing bilateral documents signed following the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Business Forum.

As part of the event, priority areas of cooperation were reviewed, including sustainable development, the formation of a green economy, digitalization, the development of IT industry, as well as human capital development and education.

On the same day, Sadyr Japarov held talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The sides discussed issues of deepening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, increasing mutual trade and investment, developing partnerships in sustainable and green energy, training and professional development of personnel, as well as expanding cooperation in sports and tourism.

Following the bilateral meeting, a number of agreements were signed aimed at expanding interaction and deepening cooperation between the two countries.