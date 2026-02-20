17:51
President's press secretary meets with Japanese komuz player

Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov met with Aya, a student from Japan who has captured the hearts of many in Kyrgyzstan through her love for the country’s national culture.

Aya arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2025. During this time, she not only learned the Kyrgyz language but also mastered playing the komuz. Her videos performing in traditional attire have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread admiration.

«I saw a story about you on national television. You are not just studying here — you are exploring our culture and sharing it in Japan. This was warmly received not only by me but by the entire people of Kyrgyzstan. Your work is an example of how friendship between our countries is strengthened,» Askat Alagozov said.

Aya told that she studies at the Kyrgyz National University and works at the Kyrgyz-Japanese Center, where she began taking komuz lessons. She admitted that her favorite word in Kyrgyz is «kooz» (beautiful). She has already visited Issyk-Kul and Song-Kul, and said she especially loved the village of Arashan for its natural beauty.

At the end of the meeting, Askat Alagozov presented her with the book The White Ship by Chingiz Aitmatov. Aya promised to continue introducing Kyrgyzstan to her compatriots.

It is worth noting that Japanese students and volunteers often become favorites among Kyrgyzstanis, as their respect for traditions, knowledge of the language, and sincerity consistently resonate with the locals.
