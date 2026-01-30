43 projects implemented in Kyrgyzstan with support of JICA

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Yoshikawa Yoshifumi, Senior Vice President at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to the government press service, the parties discussed projects implemented in the country with the agency’s support. It was noted that a number of long-term initiatives have contributed to improving the well-being of citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

One Village, One Product project and the Japanese Government Scholarship Program (JDS) were cited as striking examples of successful and long-term cooperation.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the progress of several grant and technical assistance projects in the fields of transportation, healthcare, energy, and human resource development.

At least 43 projects have been implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of JICA. This year marks the 25th anniversary of opening of the agency’s representative office in Bishkek.