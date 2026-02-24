Japan to allocate $20.5 million for construction of bridge across Naryn River

A bridge across Naryn River on Bishkek — Osh road will be rebuilt. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide a $20.5 million grant for this project. Ulukbek Zhanibekov, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication, announced at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy, Architecture, and Construction

According to him, the existing bridge was built 50 years ago and has reached the end of its service life. Furthermore, due to the construction of Kambarata hydroelectric power plant, heavy-duty vehicles with particularly heavy loads are planned to cross this bridge.

The Committee supported the ratification of the grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Japan. The document is expected to be considered by Parliament this week.

JICA is supporting this project to improve connections along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.