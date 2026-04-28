Committee supports ratification of tax agreement with Japan

Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship, and Competition Development of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reviewed the draft law «On the ratification of the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion,» signed on December 19, 2025 in Tokyo. The initiator of the agreement was the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the review, the bill was approved in the first reading.

The agreement is aimed at regulating tax relations between the two countries, eliminating double taxation of income, and preventing tax evasion and tax abuse.