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 Kyrgyzstan and Japan to eliminate double taxation

A bill to ratify the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion has been submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The document provides for the ratification of the agreement signed on December 19, 2025, in Tokyo. After the law enters into force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the Japanese side of the completion of all domestic procedures.

As the background statement says, the agreement aims to create uniform income tax rules between the two countries, thereby avoiding double taxation and reducing tax risks for businesses and individuals.

The document is expected to simplify economic cooperation, increase Kyrgyzstan’s investment attractiveness, and ensure transparency in tax relations with Japan.

The agreement itself covers income taxes and regulates the distribution of tax rights between the countries, as well as mechanisms to prevent tax evasion.

The law will enter into force in ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/371360/
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