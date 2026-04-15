 Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss expansion of cooperation in labor migration

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan — Japan cooperation in labor migration and employment.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Tokutei Ginou (Specified Skilled Worker) program, as well as expanding areas of cooperation, taking into account the current needs of the Japanese labor market.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding employment opportunities for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, including developing new employment opportunities in Japan.

Following the talks, the constructive nature of the dialogue was noted and a commitment to further developing bilateral cooperation was confirmed. An agreement was reached to explore the signing of a corresponding memorandum between the relevant ministries.