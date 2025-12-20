President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Prime Minister of Japan

During his official visit to Japan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo.

According to the presidential press service, they discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, increasing mutual trade and investment, developing partnerships in sustainable and green energy, training and professional development, and expanding cooperation in sports and tourism.

Sanae Takaichi welcomed Sadyr Japarov’s visit and noted the importance of comprehensive cooperation between the two sides. She praised the documents signed during the visit, including an agreement on the elimination of double taxation and several documents signed within the framework of JICA.

The Japanese Prime Minister emphasized her commitment to the consistent development of a comprehensive partnership based on respect for the rule of law, ensuring freedom, and strengthening sustainable cooperation. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that he particularly warmly recalls his first official visit to Japan in 2023, during which the two sides announced the beginning of a comprehensive partnership in a new era.

He expressed satisfaction with the growing trade turnover between the two countries. In this regard, he proposed intensifying joint efforts between the relevant economic agencies to further expand trade and economic cooperation.

The head of state emphasized that the development of sustainable energy and renewable energy sources is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key priorities.

By 2030, the country intends to significantly increase green electricity production and commission several major energy facilities, including the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power station.

During the meeting, Sadyr Japarov expressed sincere gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their long-standing support and contribution to the socioeconomic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He noted the significant results of the partnership through the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the importance of personnel training programs, thanks to which many graduates now occupy senior government positions and contribute to the country’s development. In this regard, hope was expressed for an increase in the JDS scholarship program quota.

Sanae Takaichi emphasized the importance of establishing an intergovernmental commission between Kyrgyzstan and Japan on trade, economy, culture, and human resource exchange. A willingness to cooperate in the areas of green energy, information technology, and artificial intelligence was expressed.

The Japanese Prime Minister mentioned the possibility of cooperation in early warning of natural hazards.

During the meeting, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic invited her to pay an official visit to the country.

Following the bilateral meeting, a number of documents were signed:

— A joint statement by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Prime Minister of Japan on the further development of relations between the two countries with the aim of jointly creating mutually beneficial cooperation;

— An agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to income taxes and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance;

— A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan for 2026-2027;

— Agreement on the project «Strengthening the Capacity of the Training Center for the Operation and Maintenance of Electric Network in the Kyrgyz Republic» and a grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for this project;

— Agreement on the project «Socio-Economic Development Program (Acquisition of Information and Communication Technologies and Scientific Equipment for the Kyrgyz-Japan Center for Human Development)» and a grant agreement for this project;

— Agreement on the project «Improving Medical Equipment in Referral Hospitals in the Southern Region of the Kyrgyz Republic» and a grant agreement for this project;

— Agreement on the project «Reconstruction (Construction) of the Bridge across Naryn River on the Bishkek-Osh Highway» and a grant agreement for this project;

— Agreement on the project «Socio-Economic Development Program (Provision of Two Medical Containers/Mobile Diagnostic Rooms with Equipment)» and a grant agreement for this project;

— Agreement on the project «Scholarship program for human resources development (JDS program)» and a grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and JICA for this project.