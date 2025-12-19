17:18
Avalanche risk expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

Avalanches are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

According to the ministry, due to forecast precipitation from December 20 to December 22, snow avalanches, snowdrifts, packed snow, and icy conditions are expected in mountainous areas of the country and on a number of highways.

Avalanche-prone conditions are forecast on the following road sections:

  • Bishkek—Osh highway, 121–138 km (Too-Ashuu pass);
  • Bishkek—Osh highway, 198–255 km (Ala-Bel pass, Chychkan gorge);
  • Ala-Buka—Kanysh-Kiya highway, 68–74 km;
  • Ala-Buka—Kanysh-Kiya highway, 86–101 km (Chapchyma pass);
  • Krasnaya Gorka—Ak-Tash highway, 0–3 km;
  • Myrza-Ake—Kara-Kuldzha—Alaikuu highway, 65–110 km;
  • Karakol—Enilchek highway, 45–90 km (Chon-Ashuu pass);
  • Balykchy—Kazarman—Jalal-Abad highway, 326–349 km (Kok-Art pass).

The MES urges drivers traveling through avalanche-prone areas to strictly maintain a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles.

In case of an emergency, citizens are advised to call 112. The call is free of charge and available 24/7.
link: https://24.kg/english/355259/
views: 152
