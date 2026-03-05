Avalanche blocks Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road

A snow avalanche occurred at the 304th kilometer of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road, near Kara-Unkur gorge, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, traffic on this section of the road has been temporarily suspended. Road services have deployed the necessary equipment to clear the road, and restoration work is ongoing around the clock.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications stated that additional information on the road’s condition will be provided later.