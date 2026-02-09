Avalanche cannons: 130,000 cubic meters released on Bishkek-Osh road

Artillery units of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan conducted a planned march to avalanche-prone areas and began forced snow removal operations on strategically important roads in the country, including Bishkek — Osh road.

The military deployed equipment and weapons on dangerous mountain slopes, ensuring targeted fire at snow cornices. This allows for the early release of accumulated snow and reduces the risk of blocking key transport arteries in the country.

According to the ministry, over 130,000 cubic meters of snow have already been released, and this figure is planned to exceed one million cubic meters by April.

The work is being carried out jointly with specialists from the avalanche control service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who annually conduct a series of controlled avalanche release operations on key mountain roads throughout the country during the winter.