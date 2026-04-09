Snowstorms and avalanche risk forecast on Kyrgyzstan’s mountain passes

A heightened risk of avalanches and snowstorms is forecast in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan from April 9 to 14, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

The most difficult conditions are expected on several key roads:

Bishkek—Osh road (120–140 km, Too-Ashuu Pass);

Suusamyr—Talas—Taraz road (1–14 km, Otmok Pass);

Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road (292–305 km, Dolon Pass);

Barskoon—Ak-Shyirak road (52–68 km, Sook Pass).

Road services have already carried out preparatory work: special equipment has been deployed in hazardous areas, and reserves of sand and salt mixtures have been stockpiled for road treatment.

The ministry urges drivers to take precautions and, if possible, avoid long-distance travel during the period of deteriorating weather conditions.