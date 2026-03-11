11:35
Avalanche temporarily closes Bishkek–Osh road

An avalanche hit Bishkek—Osh road on March 11, 2026 at 6.50 a.m., temporarily blocking traffic. The incident occurred at the 224th kilometer of the road on Ala-Bel pass. The press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Traffic has been temporarily suspended in both directions for all types of vehicles.

Road maintenance crews from Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 23 are currently working to clear the roadway using specialized equipment.

Additional information will be provided later.
