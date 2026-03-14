11:30
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

Section of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road to be temporarily closed

On March 14, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., avalanche control operations will be carried out at kilometers 294–304 of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road (Kara-Unkur Gorge) to prevent avalanche hazards. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Due to the operations, traffic along this section of the road will be temporarily closed.

Drivers are asked for understanding, and to strictly follow safety requirements, and, if possible, refrain from traveling on this section of the road during the specified time period.

Additional information will be provided later.
link: https://24.kg/english/365967/
views: 158
Print
Related
Avalanche temporarily closes Bishkek–Osh road
Traffic restored on Bishkek — Torugart road
Avalanche blocks Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road
24 rescuers deployed to search for man caught in avalanche in Suusamyr
Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanche cannons: 130,000 cubic meters released on Bishkek-Osh road
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert issued in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
10:30
Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car in Chon-Aryk Deputy head of Bailiffs Service found shot dead in car...
10:13
Section of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road to be temporarily closed
10:06
Cabinet amends procedure for exempting goods from FEZ from VAT
09:53
Work on repatriation of Kyrgyzstanis from the Middle East continues
09:48
Osh Mayor orders expedited road and bridge construction
13 March, Friday
20:46
Deputy Kurmankul Zulushev resigns from Parliament
20:41
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches $1 billion
20:24
Osh resident detained for distribution of extremist materials on social media