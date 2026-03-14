Section of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road to be temporarily closed

On March 14, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., avalanche control operations will be carried out at kilometers 294–304 of Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road (Kara-Unkur Gorge) to prevent avalanche hazards. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Due to the operations, traffic along this section of the road will be temporarily closed.

Drivers are asked for understanding, and to strictly follow safety requirements, and, if possible, refrain from traveling on this section of the road during the specified time period.

Additional information will be provided later.