Avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, from February 11t to 13, due to precipitation, the risk of avalanches and snowdrifts remains in several mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Dangerous sections have been identified on the country’s key roads:

• Bishkek — Osh: kilometers 121-138 (Too-Ashuu Pass), kilometers 198-255 (Chychkan, Ala-Bel);

• Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz: kilometers 1-14 (Otmok Pass);

• Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu: kilometers 55-115;

• Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya: kilometers 45-112 (Chapchyma Pass);

• Krasnaya Gorka — Aktash: kilometers 0–3;

• Sary-Tash — Daroot-Korgon — Karamyk: kilometers 97–98;

• Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart: kilometers 292–305 (Dolon Pass);

• Aral — Min-Kush: kilometers 1–14;

• Balykchy — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad: kilometers 326–349 (Kok-Art Pass);

• Karakol — Enilchek: kilometers 45–90 (Chon-Ashuu Pass).

Avalanches, snow drifts, ice, and snow packs are possible in these areas. Rescuers urge drivers to maintain a minimum distance of 500 meters between vehicles and exercise extreme caution.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds: in case of any emergency, call 112 immediately.