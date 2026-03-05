Traffic restored on Bishkek — Torugart road

Traffic has been restored on Bishkek—Naryn—Torugart road after snow avalanche clearance works were completed.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, snow avalanches were cleared on the section between 297th and 305th kilometers, and the road is now open.

Two-way traffic for vehicles has been fully resumed on this stretch of the road.

However, the risk of further snow avalanches remains in this area. In case of emergencies, road maintenance services have the necessary specialized equipment and remain on full standby.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and strictly follow road safety regulations while traveling along this route.