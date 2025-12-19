15:44
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology

During Central Asia + Japan Business Forum in Tokyo, Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Nobumitsu Akai, the management of JFR Co. Ltd., to discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology. The National Investment Agency’s press service reported.

According to the press service, during the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of establishing probiotic production in Kyrgyzstan to improve human and animal health using Japanese quality standards and JFR Co. Ltd. technologies.

The parties also considered the prospects for introducing modern biotechnological solutions into Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural sector to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agricultural production.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in further developing cooperation and exploring potential joint biotechnology projects.
