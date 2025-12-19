Sadyr Japarov meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan

On December 19, during his official visit to Japan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed strengthening friendly ties, developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and expanding mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

Emperor Naruhito warmly welcomed the Kyrgyz leader and emphasized the importance of the visit for further deepening Kyrgyzstan — Japan relations. Sadyr Japarov, in turn, noted that the Kyrgyz people have sincere warm feelings for the Japanese people and highly value their culture and traditions.

The President praised the World Expo 2025 in Osaka and noted the significance of awarding the Kyrgyz national pavilion a gold award in the Expanding Life Opportunities category. The head of state also emphasized the important role of Japanese technology and educational programs in Kyrgyzstan’s socioeconomic development. Japan’s scholarship program, which helps train a new generation of civil servants, received special mention.

Sadyr Japarov reported that interest in the Japanese language and culture is growing among young people in Kyrgyzstan: currently, approximately 700 students are studying Japanese studies and the Japanese language at four universities in the country.

The President expressed respect for Emperor Naruhito’s scientific work in the field of water resources and expressed interest in developing cooperation on the sustainable development of mountain regions. He also invited the Emperor to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25, which will be held in 2027.

Concluding the meeting, Sadyr Japarov thanked Emperor Naruhito for the warm welcome and invited Emperor to visit Kyrgyzstan at any time convenient for him.