15:43
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan

On December 19, during his official visit to Japan, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed strengthening friendly ties, developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, and expanding mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Japan.

Emperor Naruhito warmly welcomed the Kyrgyz leader and emphasized the importance of the visit for further deepening Kyrgyzstan — Japan relations. Sadyr Japarov, in turn, noted that the Kyrgyz people have sincere warm feelings for the Japanese people and highly value their culture and traditions.

The President praised the World Expo 2025 in Osaka and noted the significance of awarding the Kyrgyz national pavilion a gold award in the Expanding Life Opportunities category. The head of state also emphasized the important role of Japanese technology and educational programs in Kyrgyzstan’s socioeconomic development. Japan’s scholarship program, which helps train a new generation of civil servants, received special mention.

Sadyr Japarov reported that interest in the Japanese language and culture is growing among young people in Kyrgyzstan: currently, approximately 700 students are studying Japanese studies and the Japanese language at four universities in the country.

The President expressed respect for Emperor Naruhito’s scientific work in the field of water resources and expressed interest in developing cooperation on the sustainable development of mountain regions. He also invited the Emperor to participate in the Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25, which will be held in 2027.

Concluding the meeting, Sadyr Japarov thanked Emperor Naruhito for the warm welcome and invited Emperor to visit Kyrgyzstan at any time convenient for him.
link: https://24.kg/english/355241/
views: 122
Print
Related
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Japan on working visit
Sadyr Japarov receives credentials from new Japanese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20
Japan preparing to hold first summit with Central Asia
Japanese Ambassador concludes his mission in Kyrgyzstan
Japan Days held in Osh city
Japan to provide grants to two medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz para-athletes return from Japan with four medals
Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss agreement on elimination of double taxation
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
15:35
Police officer suspected of raping schoolgirl detained in Bishkek Police officer suspected of raping schoolgirl detained...
15:23
Kyrgyzstan plans to regulate UAVs operation in line with international standards
15:11
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
14:54
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emperor Naruhito of Japan
14:40
Incidence of ARVI and influenza declining in Kyrgyzstan