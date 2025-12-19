Incidence of ARVI and influenza declining in Kyrgyzstan

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza in Kyrgyzstan is declining, and hospital beds are available. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, online learning in schools has been cancelled due to this, and lessons are being held as usual. Online classes may be held in some classes with low attendance due to ARVI and influenza.

Regarding kindergartens, their quarantine will be lifted after the incubation period.

It was previously reported that, as of December 15, at least 526 schools in the country have switched to online learning for the duration of the incubation period, and 403 preschool educational institutions have been quarantined.

Specialists from territorial sanitary and epidemiological surveillance centers continue to monitor the incidence of ARVI and influenza daily.

Medical professionals urge citizens to adhere to preventative measures, avoid crowded places, and not self-medicate. Instead, they should seek prompt medical attention at their local clinics.