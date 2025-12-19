15:43
Kyrgyzstanis can find employment in 29 countries — Bakyt Darmankul uulu

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can find employment in 29 countries. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu announced at a press conference.

He stated that this can be done through the Ministry of Labor’s Center for Employment Abroad, which also issues licenses to private employment agencies.

«Licenses have been issued to 198 companies, and 150 private agencies operate in Kyrgyzstan. This year, 22,259 Kyrgyzstanis have found employment abroad,» he added.

Employment in the UK is a priority for Kyrgyzstanis. Those interested are sent for seasonal work. Three years ago, when sending people to the UK began, the quota was 2,500. This year, 10,000 quotas have been received.
