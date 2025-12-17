Suspect of stabbing border guard detained in Chui region

Police detained a man suspected of inflicting grievous bodily harm on an officer of the Border Service in Chui region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to the statement, on December 14 the deputy head of Kaiyndy checkpoint of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security was admitted to the surgical department of Zhaiyl District Hospital. Doctors made a preliminary diagnosis of alcohol intoxication and a penetrating stab wound. Medical staff notified law enforcement authorities of the incident.

The case was registered under Article 130 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm.)

According to investigators, the victim had been drinking alcohol with an acquaintance when a quarrel broke out. During the altercation, the acquaintance stabbed the Border Service officer. The injured man was then taken to the medical facility.

Police detained the suspect, A.R., 30. He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are ongoing.