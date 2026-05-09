During the war years, the Kirghiz SSR sent one in every four residents of the republic to the front. In total, more than 363,000 Kyrgyzstanis were conscripted. Around 100,000 people were killed.

More than 150,000 Kyrgyzstanis were awarded orders and medals. Seventy-four people were awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union, and 29 citizens of Kyrgyzstan became full cavaliers of the Order of Glory of three degrees.

More than 30 large industrial enterprises were relocated to Soviet Kirghizia, and over 300,000 people were evacuated there, including 16,000 residents of besieged Leningrad and around 3,500 children.

The republic’s working population contributed significantly to the defense fund, donating 189 million rubles in cash, 964 million rubles in bonds, and 59 kilograms of silver for the construction of tanks and combat aircraft. Collective farms and state farms delivered 4.5 million poods (about 74,000 tons) of grain and 500,000 poods (over 8,000 tons) of meat to the defense fund.

According to the latest data, 23 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan. Among them are disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, former concentration camp prisoners, and survivors of the siege of Leningrad.