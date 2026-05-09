Aitysh of Kyrgyz and Kazakh akyns to be held in Bishkek

An aitysh competition with participation of Kyrgyz and Kazakh akyns will take place in Bishkek. The event is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Beksultan Zhakiev, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, national writer, and playwright, the National Theater Manas reported.

The event is scheduled for May 16 and will be held at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall.

Participants in the poetic contest will include akyns Asylbek Maratov, Izat Aidarkulova, Akmatbek Sultan uulu, Bayan Akmatov, Mambettokto Mambetorozo uulu, Omirzhan Kopbosyn, Zhansaya Musina, Aspanbek Shugtai, Nurlan Esenkulov, and Nurbul Zhauynbaev.