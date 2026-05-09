Immortal Regiment march takes place in Bishkek and across Kyrgyzstan

Today, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of cities and villages across Kyrgyzstan to take part in the Immortal Regiment march, carrying portraits of their grandfathers, grandmothers, relatives and loved ones — those who contributed to victory in the war against fascism at great personal sacrifice.

The largest procession is taking place in the capital, Bishkek. In addition to Bishkek, the march is also held in Manas, Talas, Osh, Karakol, as well as in the villages of Lenin and Kyzyl Oktyabyr.

In Bishkek, tens of thousands of participants marched in formation along one of the city’s main avenues, Abdrakhmanov Street. The column started from the Southern Gates and is set to finish at Victory Square. Accompanied by an orchestra, participants moved toward the memorial holding portraits of veterans, photographs of their heroes, and red Victory banners.

Along the route, the procession is greeted by hundreds of residents holding portraits of frontline soldiers. Many join the march as it passes by. This has become one of the symbolic aspects of the Immortal Regiment: people who, for various reasons, cannot walk the full distance still come out, stand near their homes to greet the column with portraits of veterans in their hands.

Elderly residents sit on chairs along the roadside and join in loudly shouting «Hurrah! Hurrah!»"

Songs of the wartime years are sung throughout the column — as people remember them, as they can. Over the years, the Immortal Regiment march has become a truly nationwide initiative, bringing together around one hundred thousand people across Kyrgyzstan each year.

Coordinator of the Immortal Regiment movement in Kyrgyzstan, Zulfira Khaibullina:

— I have not slept for three nights. I truly hope everything goes peacefully and calmly today. We have taken all necessary safety measures and believe the march will proceed without incidents. For us, what matters is not the number of participants, but that people came in response to their hearts. There is no obligation here — everyone came in good spirits and with the memory of their loved ones.













Participant of the march, Bishkek resident Pavel Grigoryev:

— This is my grandfather — in 1942, near Stalingrad, he began fighting as part of a Cossack cavalry corps. My grandmother was a home front worker. For our family, Victory Day is the most important holiday, so we take part in the march every year. The banner I am carrying is sacred to me — it is the kind of banner that was once raised over the Reichstag.

Colonel General Abdygul Chotbaev:

— I took part in the very first Immortal Regiment marches. At that time, military personnel were among the first to join the column. Today I came with a portrait of my grandfather, Chotbay. He was seriously wounded and died in the war. His younger brother returned home and lived to 94. For me, marching with portraits of my ancestors in the Immortal Regiment is a duty and an honor. I am invited to other events every year, but I choose this march. I get goosebumps from the feeling of pride.