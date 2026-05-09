Drones banned in Bishkek on May 9 and during Immortal Regiment march

The State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has urged citizens to refrain from using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of any type in Bishkek on May 9.

The agency specified that drones are prohibited in the following areas:

near Ala-Too Square;

in places with large gatherings of people;

along the route and in locations of the Immortal Regiment march.

The measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and guests of the events, as well as complying with aviation and public security requirements.

In case of violations, those responsible will face administrative penalties in accordance with the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.