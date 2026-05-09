10:37
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

Drones banned in Bishkek on May 9 and during Immortal Regiment march

The State Civil Aviation Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has urged citizens to refrain from using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of any type in Bishkek on May 9.

The agency specified that drones are prohibited in the following areas:

  • near Ala-Too Square;
  • in places with large gatherings of people;
  • along the route and in locations of the Immortal Regiment march.

The measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of participants and guests of the events, as well as complying with aviation and public security requirements.

In case of violations, those responsible will face administrative penalties in accordance with the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/373175/
views: 142
Print
Related
 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to attend Victory Day events in Moscow
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program
Drones only with permission: Kyrgyzstan introduces strict flight rules
Drones used to spray apricot orchards in Batken
Kyrgyzstan's Agriculture Ministry receives rain-inducing drones from China
Underwater drone for use in Issyk-Kul Lake successfully tested in Cholpon-Ata
Kyrgyzstan plans to regulate UAVs operation in line with international standards
Made in Kyrgyzstan: Latest drones and armored vehicles shown in Balykchy
Popular
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program
Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles
President congratulates citizens on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic President congratulates citizens on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic
9 May, Saturday
10:26
 Presidential Administration launches Open Cabinet project for media  Presidential Administration launches Open Cabinet proj...
09:49
 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to attend Victory Day events in Moscow
09:42
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
09:34
Drones banned in Bishkek on May 9 and during Immortal Regiment march
09:31
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
5 May, Tuesday
19:41
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Baku marathon
17:27
 Kyrgyzstan to take part in world’s largest film market Marché du Film
16:29
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program