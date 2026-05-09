10:37
USD 87.42
EUR 102.10
RUB 1.17
English

 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to attend Victory Day events in Moscow

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the official Victory Day events in Moscow. According to presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, the working visit of the Kazakh leader has been described in the Kremlin as a «friendly gesture.»

Related news
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
Within the framework of the visit, a separate meeting between Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled. The heads of state are expected to discuss key issues of strategic cooperation ahead of Putin’s planned visit to Kazakhstan at the end of May.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also departed for a working visit to Moscow.

His press service reported that the program of the visit includes the leader’s participation in official events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory Day.
link: https://24.kg/english/373178/
views: 117
Print
Related
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
Drones banned in Bishkek on May 9 and during Immortal Regiment march
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program
Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen participate in military parade in Moscow
Victory Day events held in Naryn city
Leaders of various countries congratulate people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Immortal Regiment march takes place in Bishkek
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Popular
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program
Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer Man detained in Bishkek for attempting to bribe police officer
Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles Sadyr Japarov meets with Foreign Minister of Seychelles
President congratulates citizens on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic President congratulates citizens on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic
9 May, Saturday
10:26
 Presidential Administration launches Open Cabinet project for media  Presidential Administration launches Open Cabinet proj...
09:49
 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to attend Victory Day events in Moscow
09:42
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
09:34
Drones banned in Bishkek on May 9 and during Immortal Regiment march
09:31
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
5 May, Tuesday
19:41
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Baku marathon
17:27
 Kyrgyzstan to take part in world’s largest film market Marché du Film
16:29
Bishkek City Hall unveils Victory Day program