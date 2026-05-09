 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to attend Victory Day events in Moscow

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the official Victory Day events in Moscow. According to presidential press secretary Aibek Smadiyarov, the working visit of the Kazakh leader has been described in the Kremlin as a «friendly gesture.»

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Within the framework of the visit, a separate meeting between Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled. The heads of state are expected to discuss key issues of strategic cooperation ahead of Putin’s planned visit to Kazakhstan at the end of May.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has also departed for a working visit to Moscow.

His press service reported that the program of the visit includes the leader’s participation in official events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory Day.