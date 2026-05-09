 Presidential Administration launches Open Cabinet project for media

Open Cabinet project is being launched by the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

«The Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration announces the launch of a large-scale media project «Open Cabinet: Territory of Responsibility». The goal of the initiative is to make the work of the executive branch as transparent as possible and to demonstrate a new culture of public administration. The project will allow the public to see the Cabinet of Ministers team in action, beyond official press releases,» the statement reads.

The project will involve the Cabinet Chairman, his deputies, heads of ministries and agencies, as well as Sadyr Japarov’s authorized representatives in the regions.

«Within the framework of the project, journalists and bloggers will be given the opportunity to accompany officials throughout their working day. This will allow them to document real-time decision-making processes, inspections of problematic sites, and informal discussions with experts,» the Presidential Administration noted.