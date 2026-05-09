Sadyr Japarov: May 9 is not just a date, but a memory shared by entire nation 

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

According to him, May 9 is traditionally observed as the Great Day of Victory — a date of deep historical, moral, and spiritual significance. It is both a bright holiday and a day of remembrance.

This day always reminds us of the value of peace and of pride in victory, because millions of people, including our fathers and mothers, gave their lives for it. Therefore, May 9 is not just a historical date, but a memory shared by the entire nation. Sadyr Japarov

«We know full well that the bloody war of 1941-1945 claimed the lives of millions of people and brought untold sorrow to every peaceful Kyrgyz family. During that difficult period, the Kyrgyz people demonstrated unprecedented bravery and heroism both at the front and in the rear, making an invaluable contribution to the Great Victory. History testifies that on the battlefield, thousands of our soldiers sacrificed their lives for the people and the land, while workers in the rear worked tirelessly day and night, providing the front with necessary food, clothing, and military equipment.

Kyrgyzstan sent more than 360,000 men and women, or every fourth resident of our country, to this bloody war! Sadyr Japarov

They fought in Europe and then in Asia, contributing to the end of World War II. More than 100,000 of our compatriots—the glorious descendants of Manas the Magnanimous—heroically met death on the battlefield, giving their lives for a brighter future. Their deaths were a devastating demographic loss for Kyrgyzstan.

Their names are immortalized in gold letters in the history of the Great Patriotic War. We have always proudly stated that more than 150,000 Kyrgyzstanis were awarded orders and medals for bravery in battles against the fascist invaders, 22 of our compatriots became full Cavaliers of the Order of Glory, and 73 were awarded the honorary title of Hero of the Soviet Union, and we will continue to speak of their exploits with our heads held high.

During the war, the Kyrgyz people in the rear, regardless of age, worked day and night under the slogan «Everything for the front! Everything for victory!» and with their tireless work, strong will, and unwavering determination, brought the Great Victory closer. Their invaluable contribution to the defense of the Motherland is a lofty example for future generations,» the president’s congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that our peaceful and free life today is the result of the boundless courage and heroism of that generation.

Their dedication and patriotism have become our historical legacy, national pride, and an eternal example for future generations. Sadyr Japarov

«Unfortunately, the number of those who participated in that terrible war and survived all its hardships and suffering is dwindling every year. Today, only seven war veterans and 297 home front workers are celebrating the 81st anniversary of Victory in Kyrgyzstan.

Dear veterans and home front workers! We all know that war means loss, war means grief, tears. However, even in those bloody days, you did not lose courage, and thanks to your unwavering faith in each other, you ensured Victory. We bow our heads and sincerely pay tribute to your heroism, fortitude, and boundless love for your homeland.

By the will of fate, each of you became a living witness to this difficult period in history. We are indebted to veterans and home front workers, and therefore we consider it our sacred duty to remember your exploits and continue to maintain peace throughout the world. On my own behalf and on behalf of all citizens of our country, I express my deepest gratitude to you! I wish you good health and prosperity!

Dear compatriots! We know from the history of those terrible years and cruel days that war brings only grief and loss, while peace is a priceless treasure. This tragedy has become a great lesson for all humanity!

Unfortunately, it is not always possible to learn from the past. More than three trillion dollars are spent on military conflicts around the world. These funds could provide a dignified life for all of humanity. Sadyr Japarov

If we directed them toward environmental protection, the planet would become a blooming garden. We must honor the lessons of the Great Victory and make every effort to preserve peace and unity. Therefore, we are duty-bound to cherish peace, harmony, and unity as the apple of our eye, never forgetting the lessons of the Great Victory. Let us continue the heroic deeds of our fathers, who gave us a bright future and a peaceful life, and each of us must strive for the well-being of our people,» Sadyr Japarov urged.

He expressed confidence that sovereign Kyrgyzstan will continue to move confidently along the path of sustainable development and contribute to strengthening peace and cooperation on the international stage.