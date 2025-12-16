12:16
SCNS detains head of Security Service Department of Interior Ministry

On December 10, the head of the Department of Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Police Colonel A.T.A., was detained on suspicion of systematically taking bribes from his subordinates. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It is noted that the detainee had been engaged in illegal extortion from employees of the Balykchy Security Department since 2024 through the head of the same department, D.T.I., and an affiliated individual.

«The systematic extortion was carried out as payments for providing police officers with work permits to guard various facilities during their off-hours,» the security services added.

Investigation is currently ongoing to identify other Ministry of Internal Affairs officials involved in this crime.
