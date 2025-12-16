12:16
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 11.7 percent

At least 37,629 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from December 8 to December 14. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to it, the incidence rate decreased by 11.7 percent compared to the previous week.

Of all cases, 72.2 percent were children under 14.

Influenza A/H3N2, A/H1N1, B, and COVID-19 are registered in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Due to the high incidence rate, additional beds and mobile clinics have been opened in Bishkek. To relieve the burden on the City Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Department, 10 pediatricians from primary care have been assigned to work temporarily at the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/354768/
views: 131
