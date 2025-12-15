Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1.6 trillion soms following 11 months of 2025

According to preliminary estimates, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 1,628.6 trillion soms in January—October 2025. Compared to the same period in 2024, GDP increased by 10.2 percent, representatives of the National Statistical Committee said at a press conference.

GDP growth edged up slightly over the month: as of the first ten months of this year, it stood at 10 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, services accounted for 49.6 percent of total GDP, goods-producing sectors for 35.4 percent, and net taxes on products for 15 percent.

The main industries that drove industrial output growth—unlike in January—November of the previous year—were pharmaceutical production (up 1.9 times), rubber, plastic products and construction materials (up 34.5 percent), wood and paper products as well as printing products (up 33.7 percent).

Consumer prices and tariffs rose by 8.3 percent in January—November 2025 compared to December 2024. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 8.9 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 7.9 percent, non-food goods by 7 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 9.1 percent.