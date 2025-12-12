Six doctors from Psychiatry and Narcology Center detained by SCNS

A corruption scheme has been uncovered at the Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, a persistent corruption scheme involving forensic psychiatric experts was identified. The experts declared defendants accused of serious and especially serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic as «insane» in exchange for monetary compensation, thereby helping them evade criminal liability.

As part of the criminal case, it was established that in mid-2025, six expert doctors of the center conducted two forensic psychiatric examinations of M.A., who was accused under Article 282 (Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their analogues for the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. They received 1.5 million soms from the relatives and twice declared the accused «insane» to help her avoid criminal responsibility.

On December 10, 2025, six expert doctors of Republican Center of Psychiatry and Narcology were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center: A.Dzh. (75), Sh.N. (59), Ch.Yu. (56), K.Zh. (54), S.L. (53), and Z.M. (28), who conducted the aforementioned psychiatric examinations.

The SCNS continues comprehensive operational and investigative measures to identify other officials of the center involved in this corruption scheme.